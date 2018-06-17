Athanor Capital LP Invests $490,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

