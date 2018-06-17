1,444,445 Shares in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Acquired by Abingworth LLP

Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Sierra Oncology comprises 1.8% of Abingworth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abingworth LLP owned about 1.94% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.0% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 91,592.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SRRA opened at $3.63 on Friday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

