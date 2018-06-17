Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 461.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,838 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 100.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 121,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 39.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne traded down $0.34, reaching $29.49, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,598. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.