$15.46 Million in Sales Expected for TheStreet, Inc. (TST) This Quarter

Analysts expect TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) to post $15.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $15.90 million. TheStreet reported sales of $15.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full-year sales of $62.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.44 million to $63.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $66.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TheStreet.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). TheStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TheStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of TheStreet in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of TheStreet remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,172. TheStreet has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management VI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TheStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,794,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 88,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,316,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 261,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TheStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

