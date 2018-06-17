$15.70 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $15.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $15.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $61.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $63.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Consolidated Water remained flat at $$13.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 45.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 339,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.