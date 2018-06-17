$160.07 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce sales of $160.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $658.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $670.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $794.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $809.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $155.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Docusign from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Docusign to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other Docusign news, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $22,760,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCU stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,219. Docusign has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $65.82.

