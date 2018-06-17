Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $125.63 and a 52 week high of $151.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.