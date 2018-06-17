HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $153,000 in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Star Group accounts for 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,327,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Star Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Star Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 1,254,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Group opened at $9.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Star Group LP has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $684.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

