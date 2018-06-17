Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Boeing traded down $4.54, hitting $357.88, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 9,945,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

