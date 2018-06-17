180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,581,000 after acquiring an additional 909,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,741,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,013,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.44, hitting $44.25, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 49,379,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,328,986. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

