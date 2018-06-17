Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER (EDC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER (NYSEARCA:EDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER accounts for 1.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.64% of DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Shares of EDC stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.18. 194,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,260. DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY EMER has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $168.70.

