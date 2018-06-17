1World Price Tops $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One 1World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $95,310.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00587947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00259206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093876 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,591,218 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

