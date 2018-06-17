$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Cowen began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,484 shares of company stock worth $1,633,061. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $235,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments opened at $112.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

