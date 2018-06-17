$2.22 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.10.

Shares of IPG Photonics traded up $1.77, reaching $249.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $136.60 and a 1-year high of $264.11.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $3,042,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $4,674,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,725,764. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.