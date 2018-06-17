$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Masco news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lokeren Mary Ann Van sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $241,821.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Masco by 150.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 467.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 157,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco traded up $0.36, reaching $37.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,603,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,351. Masco has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

