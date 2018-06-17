$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific (BSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 7,102,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,733 shares of company stock worth $5,045,163 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,701 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 13,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,149,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,721 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

