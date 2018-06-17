$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for J. C. Penney (JCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. C. Penney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. J. C. Penney reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J. C. Penney will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J. C. Penney.

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J. C. Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

JCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J. C. Penney in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of J. C. Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. C. Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J. C. Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of J. C. Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J. C. Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. C. Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of J. C. Penney by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of J. C. Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of J. C. Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. C. Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $750.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77. J. C. Penney has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. C. Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.