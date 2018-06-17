$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen (ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) will announce sales of $201.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.80 million to $204.97 million. Ethan Allen posted sales of $194.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen will report full-year sales of $763.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $766.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $785.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $791.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen.

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Ethan Allen had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,182,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ethan Allen by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen in the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 349,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,748. The company has a market cap of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ethan Allen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

Ethan Allen Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

