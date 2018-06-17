Gifford Fong Associates Buys New Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in AFLAC by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 326,261 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 317,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AFLAC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $45.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.