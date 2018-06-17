$208.03 Million in Sales Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) to announce $208.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.70 million and the lowest is $202.60 million. SunCoke Energy Partners posted sales of $200.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year sales of $845.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.80 million to $900.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $830.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $751.60 million to $890.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.57 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other SunCoke Energy Partners news, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $225,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,170.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,754 shares of company stock worth $1,655,902.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXCP opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

