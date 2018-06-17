$228.33 Million in Sales Expected for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will post $228.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $228.87 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported sales of $239.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Cann reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $335,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 123,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,868. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

