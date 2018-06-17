$230.17 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) to report $230.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $242.61 million. Antero Midstream Partners reported sales of $193.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $910.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.41 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

AM stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 111.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

