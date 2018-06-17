Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,138 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,703,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,765,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,923,000 after purchasing an additional 430,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $60,810,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,074,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 355,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $45,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $4,573,147.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,129 shares of company stock worth $17,118,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower traded up $0.21, hitting $138.56, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,298. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.