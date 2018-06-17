$238.95 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $238.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.42 million to $239.48 million. RadNet posted sales of $230.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $957.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $956.38 million to $958.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $997.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $994.19 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $231.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,927 shares of company stock worth $1,796,452. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT opened at $12.95 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.42.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

