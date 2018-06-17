23,816 Shares in AES Corp (AES) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AES by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 244,353 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 95,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,132,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of AES opened at $13.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. AES’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

