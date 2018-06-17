Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $416,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,785. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp opened at $53.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $295.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from PacWest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

