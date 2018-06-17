$25.06 Million in Sales Expected for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) to report sales of $25.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.61 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $109.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.12 million to $111.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $161.61 million to $172.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.00% and a negative return on equity of 10,954.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KERX. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals opened at $5.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96. The firm has a market cap of $615.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.57. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

