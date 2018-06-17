25,146 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 123.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $20,058,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $35,951,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock worth $70,417,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering opened at $36.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

