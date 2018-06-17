$254.52 Million in Sales Expected for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $254.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.31 million. United Dominion Realty Trust posted sales of $247.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Dominion Realty Trust.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

UDR stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. This is a positive change from United Dominion Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,298,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,800 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,308,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,463,000 after buying an additional 160,335 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 382,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 115,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

