$277.17 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to report sales of $277.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. BankUnited reported sales of $269.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Hovde Group cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

In related news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $5,129,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,672 shares in the company, valued at $13,726,180.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,862 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 5.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 109,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in BankUnited by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,809,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,330,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited traded up $0.58, reaching $42.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 386,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,952. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.