$277.17 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce sales of $277.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. BankUnited posted sales of $269.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 45.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $5,129,472.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,726,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,444 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

