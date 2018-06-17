$29.65 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will announce $29.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Franklin Financial Network posted sales of $28.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year sales of $121.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $121.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $133.60 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSB shares. Compass Point downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of FSB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,518. The company has a market cap of $517.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $228,499. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 129,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 158,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 78,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 227,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 69,667 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

