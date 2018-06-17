$292.29 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Bank (WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) to report $292.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.06 million and the highest is $294.81 million. Webster Bank reported sales of $262.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Bank will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Bank.

Get Webster Bank alerts:

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.34 million. Webster Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Webster Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Webster Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Webster Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

In other Webster Bank news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $448,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,767.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $455,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,587 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Bank during the first quarter worth $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Webster Bank during the first quarter worth $234,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Bank by 4,915.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Webster Bank during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Webster Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Webster Bank has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Webster Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Webster Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

About Webster Bank

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Bank (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.