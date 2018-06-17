$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Steel (X) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. U.S. Steel reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Steel will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Steel.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. U.S. Steel had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of U.S. Steel in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised U.S. Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Steel from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

U.S. Steel opened at $35.39 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Steel has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. U.S. Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

In other news, SVP Christine S. Breves sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $455,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Fruehauf sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $71,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $1,084,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Steel in the first quarter valued at $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in U.S. Steel by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

