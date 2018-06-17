$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $509,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,087 shares of company stock worth $1,824,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom traded up $0.28, reaching $52.47, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,830. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

