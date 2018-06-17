$308.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $308.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.53 million and the highest is $324.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $166.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 137,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 161.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded down $0.26, hitting $35.17, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,670. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

