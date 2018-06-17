$31.26 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $31.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.58 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $133.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.39 million to $137.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $142.61 million to $159.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,075.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,706,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 1,036,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT opened at $11.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.12. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

City Office REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

