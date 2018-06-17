Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $8.20 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

