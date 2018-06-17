312,766 Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

