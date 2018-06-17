$33.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 billion and the highest is $34.99 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $30.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $130.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.87 billion to $134.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $126.76 billion to $141.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

WBA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 3,857,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,560. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,131 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

