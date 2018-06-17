$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post sales of $35.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.31 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $142.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $147.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.54 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

