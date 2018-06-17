$354.89 Million in Sales Expected for ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) to announce $354.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConvergeOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the highest is $370.63 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConvergeOne will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConvergeOne.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $306.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVON shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ConvergeOne traded down $0.40, reaching $8.76, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,993. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $623.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ConvergeOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director David Boris sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $148,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 41,331 shares of company stock valued at $376,741 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

