35,941 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.