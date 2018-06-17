$377.91 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen (QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $377.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.77 million and the lowest is $377.20 million. Qiagen reported sales of $349.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Qiagen opened at $36.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

