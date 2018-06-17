$390.41 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $390.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.98 million and the highest is $392.80 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Steven Madden traded up $0.20, reaching $53.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 490,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,770. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,120. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

