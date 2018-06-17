3D Systems Co. (DDD) Receives $11.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 16,475 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $166,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,228 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in 3D Systems by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,922 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in 3D Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems traded down $0.18, hitting $14.29, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $22.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

