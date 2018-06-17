$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 661,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,108,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,939,000 after acquiring an additional 189,197 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum traded down $0.24, reaching $85.47, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,533,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

