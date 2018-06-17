$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to post sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,477,000 after buying an additional 479,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after purchasing an additional 328,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,867,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162,439 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,829,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,259,000 after purchasing an additional 227,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 722,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $111.09.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

