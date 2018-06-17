$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.36.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. 1,520,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,043. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $118.89 and a one year high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

