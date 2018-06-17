$416.71 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising (LAMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report $416.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.50 million to $417.92 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $397.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $361.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $2,726,147.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 36,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising traded up $0.79, hitting $68.57, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,488. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo and transit advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

